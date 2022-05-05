Delhi: 3 arrested, 37 detained following scuffle between 2 groups in Welcome area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 3 held, 37 detained after scuffle between 2 groups from different communities in Delhi's Welcome

Highlights The scuffle was reported following a quarrel among children playing in a park

A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised

As a commotion broke out in the area, locals made calls to the police fearing a communal tension

As many as 37 people were detained after a scuffle broke out between two groups in Delhi late on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Welcome area of the national capital, where two groups of people from different communities indulged into a scuffle, following a quarrel among children playing in a park.

Officials said three people have been arrested in the case.

On Wednesday around 9.50 pm, police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk in the area under the Welcome police station, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the quarrel took place among children playing in the park of X and Y blocks of Welcome. It escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities, a senior police officer said.

As more people gathered in the park, the locals made calls to the police fearing a communal tension, the officer said.

The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated, police said, adding Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members have been roped in to identify the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

