  • PM Modi to chair important meeting today on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season: Govt sources
  • Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km padyatra starting from Bihar's Champaran from October 2
  • Prashant Kishor says won't launch political party, but Bihar needs 'nayi soch, naya prayas'
  • After 30 years of Lalu, Nitish-era, Bihar is one of poorest states in India, says Prashant Kishor
Delhi: 3 arrested, 37 detained following scuffle between 2 groups in Welcome area

On Wednesday around 9.50 pm, police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk in the area under the Welcome police station.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2022 12:12 IST
Highlights

  • The scuffle was reported following a quarrel among children playing in a park
  • A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised
  • As a commotion broke out in the area, locals made calls to the police fearing a communal tension

As many as 37 people were detained after a scuffle broke out between two groups in Delhi late on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Welcome area of the national capital, where two groups of people from different communities indulged into a scuffle, following a quarrel among children playing in a park. 

Officials said three people have been arrested in the case. 

On Wednesday around 9.50 pm, police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk in the area under the Welcome police station, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the quarrel took place among children playing in the park of X and Y blocks of Welcome. It escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities, a senior police officer said.

As more people gathered in the park, the locals made calls to the police fearing a communal tension, the officer said.

The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated, police said, adding Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members have been roped in to identify the accused. 

(With inputs from PTI)

