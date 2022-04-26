Delhi: FIRs filed against groups for promoting religious enmity in North East district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: FIRs filed against groups promoting religious enmity in North East district

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has filed two FIRs against two groups for promoting religious enmity. According to the details available, both the FIRs have been filed in the North East district.

"Proactive action has been taken in both the incidents to give a strong message about zero tolerance policy on the issue of harmony," police said.

Police said that the first FIR was lodged for promoting hatred/enmity against the Hindu community. The incident was reported in the Khajuri Khas area and immediate action was taken. The case was registered at the police station in Khajuri Khas.

Two persons Aman (20) and Jeeshan (20) have been apprehended. In the same incident, three persons namely Tasleem, Jabbar and Aadil of the same group have also been charged under section 108 CrPC.

The second FIR has been filed after a video of a Hindu boy instigating hatred against the Muslim community was found in circulation, police said. A case was filed at the police station in Seelampur. One boy, identified as Nishant Thakur, has been apprehended. He is a resident of the Brijpuri area.

