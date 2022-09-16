Delhi weather update: City witnesses light rain as minimum temperature dips to month's lowest at 22.5°C

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Several areas like Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road saw massive traffic jams as a result of the showers.

Delhi weather update : The people of Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday after overnight showers brought the minimum temperature down to the month's lowest.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded the temperature at least three notches below normal at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Places like Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar, and Kirari region also witnessed light rainfall.

"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday," an IMD official said. The IMD's observatories at Safdarjung, the official marker for rainfall in the city, and Aya Nagar recorded 1.2 mm rainfall each between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The Ridge area received 2 mm rain during the same time period.

Several areas like Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road saw massive traffic jams as a result of the showers. The weather office has predicted light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the city and adjoining areas during the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

"Due to a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and north Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17. Light rain is also likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas under its influence," the official said.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this month so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra weather: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar throw traffic out of gear | Watch

Latest India News