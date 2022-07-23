Delhiites see respite from muggy weather after rains lash capital | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A woman wades through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains

Delhi weather news : Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and muggy weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate downpours and thunderstorms in the city for today. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is at 26 degrees Celsius.

"It would be a generally cloudy sky on Saturday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official had said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, light rainfall was recorded in insolated pockets of Delhi even as showers remained elusive in several areas of the national capital. The maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

"Traces of rain were recorded in Pusa. While 7 mm rain was recorded at Mayur Vihar, 3 mm at Jafaror, and 4 mm at Najafgarh," the weather office said. The relative humidity oscillated between 98 per cent to 69 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (109) category at around 6.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

