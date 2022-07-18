Delhi: Sikkim cop shoots two colleagues dead in Haiderpur area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Delhi News: A Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi fired on 3 personnel on Monday, two of them succumbed to injuries while another one was injured, Delhi Police said.

The third Sikkim Police personnel is currently admitted at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and his condition is said to be critical.

"The Sikkim Police personnel were posted at Haiderpur water treatment plant. He shot three of his colleagues, of which two have succumbed to their injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal informed.

(With inputs from IANS)

