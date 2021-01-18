No assembly, no attendance: Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 reopen today after 10 months

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen today after 10 months

Schools in Delhi will reopen from today (January 18) after remaining shut for 10 months due to the pandemic. Schools in the national capital were closed since March 19 to restrict the movement of children and check the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Delhi government's order, all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Schools inside containment zones will not be allowed to function and students, teachers from such zones will not be allowed to come to schools. Schools have been directed to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The decision was taken in view of board exams. According to the Directorate of Education, no physical attendance will be compulsory. Students will attend schools only with consent of parents.

"Keeping in view CBSE board exams, permission is being granted for schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for practicals, project work and counselling. Students will be called with parent's consent and will not be bound to come," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, tweeted earlier.

Guidelines for Delhi schools reopening:

Only students of Class 10 and 12 are allowed to attend classes with proper parental consent. No symptomatic student or staff will be allowed in the school premises and mandatory screening for temperature will be conducted at the entrance. COVID-19 hand hygiene and other measures including using face masks, social distancing norms have to be followed. A record of the students coming to school will be maintained. But it will not be for attendance purpose. Attending classes is voluntary. There will be no assembly or physical outdoor activities in schools. There will be two shifts if required depending on the number of students attending classes. Online classes will continue for those who are staying at home. Schools will not offer transport facilities to pick and drop students and teachers.

The Delhi government had suggested that schools conducted pre-board exams for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15. The Union Education Ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

According to a PTI report, over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.

Rajasthan: Schools, coaching institutes reopen today

Meanwhile, schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan will reopen today adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The state government has also allowed colleges and universities to resume for the final year and final semester students.

As per the government's order, schools for Classes 9 to 12 can resume with each classroom having 50 per cent seating capacity. However, students will need consent from their parents for attending classes.

Latest India News