Mumbai schools within BMC limits to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits to remain closed till further orders, says BMC.

While a majority of schools in Mumbai have been directed to remain closed, however, in Delhi, schools will finally reopen. The Delhi government issued a circular on Wednesday saying that students of classes 10 and 12 would be able to attend schools in the national capital again from January 18. During this time, the students of classes 10 and 12 would get help from teachers in their projects, practicals and counselling regarding the upcoming board examinations.

According to the circular released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, only students of classes 10 and 12 could be asked to come to school. For this written permission from the parents of the children, who are due to appear for board exams this year, would also be required. However, those schools in Delhi located in the containment zones due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would remain closed. The students, teachers and other people living in such restricted areas would not have to come to school.

The Delhi government has also prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Delhi schools and it would be mandatory for schools to follow these SOPs. The schools need to maintain a record of how many children are coming to schools. However, this record would not be used as a means of marking attendance of students.

