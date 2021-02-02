Image Source : PTI Delhi records 114 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,858

Delhi recorded as many as 114 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,856. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,598 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,35,331 in the national capital, including 6,23,256 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,217, of which 466 are in home isolation.

