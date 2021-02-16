Delhi Police writes to Zoom, seeks details of those who attended toolkit meeting ahead of Republic Day

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Delhi Police writes to Zoom, seeks details of those who attended toolkit meeting

The Delhi Police has written to Zoom, a video conferencing platform, seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare a protest "toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation. "The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11," an official told news agency PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath said that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through Zoom app. The meeting was organised days before the Republic Day violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital.

Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document. Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath had said.

"Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'," Nath said.

A major controversy erupted after teen climate activist Greta Thunberg shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation near Delhi borders against the farm laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

