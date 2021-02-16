Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Disha Ravi arrest: BJP launches all-out counter attack, says opposition stands with 'anti-India' forces

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched an all-out counter-offensive against the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the opposition, especially the Congress, have always stood with "anti-India" forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patra cited the Delhi Police press conference to allege that Ravi's arrest has totally exposed the "nefarious conspiracies of the break India forces" to demean the integrity of India.

"Astonishingly for the opposition, Bharat Ratnas like Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar can be investigated but 'break India forces' should receive protection under the garb of freedom of expression. These parties were crying 'arrest the perpetrators' on 26th January, but today when they are arrested, the same Congress cries foul," Patra said.

He alleged that they not only created a toolkit which perpetrated the January 26 disruption but also collided with a banned organisation Poetic Justice Foundation to promulgate the Khalistani design to belittle India.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, wrote about their work when they were 21, also the age of Ravi, to get back at the critics. He posted a group picture of his ABVP days, and noted that three of them are presently Union ministers, Prahlad Patel and Kishan Reddy besides him.

"At 21 we in ABVP and other colleges were debating about how to take the country forward. We were engaged in all kind of constructive, nation-building work," he said.

With critics citing Ravi's young age besides her background of environmental activism to slam her arrest, BJP leaders, including party general secretary BL Santhosh, wondered if these were credentials for becoming a part of "breaking India forces".

"21 year old, environment activist, student. Are these credentials for becoming a part of breaking India forces? How does she get the access for editing toolkit? Why she is part of anti-national WhatsApp groups? Many questions but only one answer: 21 year old," Santhosh tweeted.

"Bengaluru, Greta Thunberg, Vegan, sole bread winner, student, 21 year old, passionate activist. so many attempts to white wash a sin! Not one anarchist ready to answer the question. How 21 year old student got access to edit Toolkit," he added.

Another party leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said if age is the criteria then Param Veer Chakra Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, martyred at 21 is who I am proud of. "Not some toolkit propagandists."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "A criminal is a criminal, gender and age are immaterial if not a juvenile. Just for your knowledge, Kasab was 21 when he attacked Mumbai. Supporting 'farmers' is not a crime but conspiring against India and inciting others surely is."

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, the Left has been using young impressionable minds as cannon fodder for their deranged politics for a long time. "From JNU to Jamia, AMU to Nadwa and now Disha Ravi, are all part of their sinister plot. Unfortunately they are abandoned soon after they have served their purpose," he tweeted,

Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in the toolkit document case related to farmers' protest against the Modi government's three agri laws. According to Delhi Police's claim, Disha Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the "toolkit" and shared it with others to tarnish India's image. Police said that it was Disha Ravi who sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

