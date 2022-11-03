Delhi metro: Services on Airport Express Line to remain affected till November end due to track maintenance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi metro: Services on Airport Express Line to remain affected till the November end

New Delhi: Delhi Metro, on Thursday, stated that services on the Airport Express Line are likely to be affected till the end of November owing to track maintenance work. Notably, the 23-km line serves the connectivity between New Delhi and Delhi Sector-21 metro stations.

"In view of the ongoing track maintenance work on the Airport Express Line (AEL) for increasing the operational speed of trains, the frequency of trains on the AEL may get slightly affected after 11 PM till the end of revenue service hours and up to 7 AM from the start of revenue service hours," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

"The frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year," it added.

According to officials, regular announcements would be made at stations and aboard trains in order to prevent inconvenience for passengers. They also stoked optimism that the maintenance work will be completed by the end of November. Revenue services on the line begin at 5 am, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi interacts with Delhi Metro tunnel workers via live Vi 5G network

Latest India News