Delhi Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What's ALLOWED and what's NOT allowed 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a detailed plan to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the city. His announcement comes a day after the Centre announced that the nationwide lockdown will continue to be in effect till May 31, being extended for a third time in the process.

After his address on Lockdown 4.0 guidelines, Kejriwal told India TV that coronavirus is not going to vanish unless a vaccine is invented snd that the lockdown cannot stay forever." He said, "We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

Lockdown 4.0: What will NOT be allowed

• Metros

• Schools, colleges, universities

• Hotels

• Cinema halls, malls, bars

• Political, religious gatherings

• Barbers, spa and salons

• Curfew from 7 pm-7 am, except for essentials

Lockdown 4.0: What will be allowed

Restaurants BUT only delivery system will be in place

Sports complexes BUT no audience allowed

Transport services - e-rickshaws/auto rickshaws BUT with one passenger only

Taxi, Cabs - 2 passengers only

Gramin Sewa/eco-friendly Sewa -1 passenger

Maxi Cabs - 5 passengers

RTV - 11 passengers

It will be the responsibility of the driver to disinfect the passenger's seat.

Car-pooling not allowed

Buses - No more than 20 passengers

Every passenger will be screened. Social distancing will be maintained in buses and at bus stops

Four-wheelers - 2 passengers

Two-wheelers - without pillion rider

Private and govt offices. Work from home is encouraged

Markets/market complexes - with staggered timings and only on the odd-even basis

All essential shops/stand-alone shops will be open

Construction activities - Only Delhi residents will be allowed

Wedding ceremony - 50 guests allowed

Funeral - 20 attendees permitted

Containment zones - no activity allowed barring essential services

Kejriwal announced that the capital’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 10,054, including 4,485 discharges and 160 deaths.

