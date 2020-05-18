Delhi Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What's ALLOWED and what's NOT allowed 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a detailed plan to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the city. His announcement comes a day after the Centre announced that the nationwide lockdown will continue to be in effect till May 31, being extended for a third time in the process.
After his address on Lockdown 4.0 guidelines, Kejriwal told India TV that coronavirus is not going to vanish unless a vaccine is invented snd that the lockdown cannot stay forever." He said, "We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."
Lockdown 4.0: What will NOT be allowed
- • Metros
- • Schools, colleges, universities
- • Hotels
- • Cinema halls, malls, bars
- • Political, religious gatherings
- • Barbers, spa and salons
- • Curfew from 7 pm-7 am, except for essentials
Lockdown 4.0: What will be allowed
- Restaurants BUT only delivery system will be in place
- Sports complexes BUT no audience allowed
- Transport services - e-rickshaws/auto rickshaws BUT with one passenger only
- Taxi, Cabs - 2 passengers only
- Gramin Sewa/eco-friendly Sewa -1 passenger
- Maxi Cabs - 5 passengers
- RTV - 11 passengers
- It will be the responsibility of the driver to disinfect the passenger's seat.
- Car-pooling not allowed
- Buses - No more than 20 passengers
- Every passenger will be screened. Social distancing will be maintained in buses and at bus stops
- Four-wheelers - 2 passengers
- Two-wheelers - without pillion rider
- Private and govt offices. Work from home is encouraged
- Markets/market complexes - with staggered timings and only on the odd-even basis
- All essential shops/stand-alone shops will be open
- Construction activities - Only Delhi residents will be allowed
- Wedding ceremony - 50 guests allowed
- Funeral - 20 attendees permitted
- Containment zones - no activity allowed barring essential services
Kejriwal announced that the capital’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 10,054, including 4,485 discharges and 160 deaths.