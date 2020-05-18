Monday, May 18, 2020
     
Delhi Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What's ALLOWED and what's NOT allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a detailed plan to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the city. His announcement comes a day after the Centre announced that the nationwide lockdown will continue to be in effect till May 31, being extended for a third time in the process. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2020 19:38 IST
Image Source : ANI

After his address on Lockdown 4.0 guidelines, Kejriwal told India TV that coronavirus is not going to vanish unless a vaccine is invented snd that the lockdown cannot stay forever." He said, "We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

Lockdown 4.0: What will NOT be allowed

  • • Metros 
  • • Schools, colleges, universities 
  • • Hotels 
  • • Cinema halls, malls, bars 
  • • Political, religious gatherings
  • • Barbers, spa and salons 
  • • Curfew from 7 pm-7 am, except for essentials

Lockdown 4.0: What will be allowed

  • Restaurants BUT only delivery system will be in place
  • Sports complexes BUT no audience allowed
  • Transport services - e-rickshaws/auto rickshaws BUT with one passenger only
  • Taxi, Cabs - 2 passengers only
  •  Gramin Sewa/eco-friendly Sewa -1 passenger
  •  Maxi Cabs - 5 passengers
  • RTV - 11 passengers
  • It will be the responsibility of the driver to disinfect the passenger's seat.
  •  Car-pooling not allowed
  • Buses - No more than 20 passengers
  • Every passenger will be screened. Social distancing will be maintained in buses and at bus stops
  • Four-wheelers - 2 passengers
  • Two-wheelers - without pillion rider
  • Private and govt offices. Work from home is encouraged
  • Markets/market complexes - with staggered timings and only on the odd-even basis
  • All essential shops/stand-alone shops will be open
  • Construction activities - Only Delhi residents will be allowed
  • Wedding ceremony - 50 guests allowed
  • Funeral - 20 attendees permitted
  • Containment zones - no activity allowed barring essential services

Kejriwal announced that the capital’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 10,054, including 4,485 discharges and 160 deaths.

