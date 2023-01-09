Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi amid high pollution level

Temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi amid high pollution level

Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2023 23:09 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Delhi air pollution: The Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban plying of BS-III petrol, and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with immediate effect till January 12 amid severe air pollution. According to the notification, the order must be followed strictly until the pollution level comes down. 

The decision was taken in accordance with the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Notably, Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.
"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Cold wave: 260 trains cancelled, over 100 domestic flights delayed due to dense fog | Details

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News