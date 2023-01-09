Temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi amid high pollution level

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Delhi air pollution: The Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban plying of BS-III petrol, and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with immediate effect till January 12 amid severe air pollution. According to the notification, the order must be followed strictly until the pollution level comes down.

The decision was taken in accordance with the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Notably, Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

(With inputs from PTI)

