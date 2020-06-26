Image Source : FILE Delhi Hotels to not provide accommodation to Chinese nationals

Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association have decided to boycott Chinese goods and not provide accommodation for Chinese nationals. An association of more than 3,000 budget hotels and restaurants in the national capital took this call amid border standoff with China.

The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association has written to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) informing about the decision and the grouping's full support to CAIT's boycott Chinese goods campaign.

Against the backdrop of violent clashes earlier this month between India and China in Eastern Ladakh that killed 20 Indian Army personnel, there has been a growing clamour in certain quarters for boycotting Chinese products.

Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said they will not take bookings or serve Chinese nationals and have also decided to boycott using Chinese goods in their establishments.

Around 3,000 budget hotels and restaurants are part of the association.

These establishments get five to six per cent of their bookings from Chinese nationals, he said.

"We are pleased to inform you that our association has decided to wholeheartedly support the campaign of CAIT and as such we have decided to boycott Chinese goods which are being used in our hotels and restaurants and henceforth we shall not be using any Chinese products in our establishments," the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association said in the letter to CAIT.

The Association said it has also decided not to provide rooms to "any Chinese national at a time when China is repeatedly in attacking mode on our brave Indian forces".

The Association further said it will also contact hotel associations of other states to make a similar decision.

"It is also to inform you that as a next step we shall also be contacting Star Hotels in Delhi and will impress upon them to join this movement," the Association said in its letter to CAIT.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal while welcoming the decision of the Hotels Association said that with such a decision it is quite evident that people from all walks of life are more willing to join its campaign.

He said CAIT will now make efforts to rope in other sectors like farmers, transporters, small industries, consumers, hawkers, self entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, etc and make an appeal to them to join the campaign.

