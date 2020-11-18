Delhi to soon have 150-acre high-tech business park at Rani Khera

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi to get high-tech business park at Rani Khera in 150-acres land

The Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera in 150-acre land, which will be just 15 minutes away from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. This first-of-its-kind business park will have various IT services and high-tech industry services and many more. The Delhi government is also working to install modern technology to treat the industrial waste coming out from the treatment plants.

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that the first phase of this work within the stipulated timeline. In the meeting, the DSIIDC officials presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park.

Kejriwal said, "The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner."

Cabinet Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

This first of its kind business park will be well-connected by the road and the highway. This area is just 15 minutes away from the Delhi international airport. This business park will have large size workspaces on every floor and multipurpose business facilities will be available. This business park will have a very generous landscape and also pedestrian plazas. It will have retail and F&B amenities of all kinds. The Kejriwal government assured to set up an adequate parking facility in the area.

The Delhi government will develop the business park in seven different phases. The first phase of the work will be completed by August 31, 2022, in which a multistoried building of 15 lakh square feet will be built.

In the meeting, DSIIDC also presented a detailed report on the various ongoing development projects. In this meeting, the CM directed the officials to ensure that industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants should be treated with modern technology.

