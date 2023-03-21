Earthquake updates: 6.6 magnitude tremors rock Afghanistan, India, Pakistan; strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR updates: People in Delhi-NCR felt tremors around 10.22 pm on Tuesday night. It was estimated magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

People living in skyscrapers came out due to panic as their buildings shook following the strong tremors in several cities in India and Pakistan. People gathered outside their apartments in Delhi-NCR.

Metro services in Delhi-NCR were put on halt as a precautionary measure.

The tremors were felt in several states in North and central India. People in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and some cities of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were seen on outside their homes with their kids. Panic-stricken people started screaming when the earthquake hit residential areas.

What data says

Region: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border

Time: 2023-03-21 16:47:24.5 UTC

Magnitude: 6.8

Epicenter: 71.03°E 36.52°N

Depth: 184 km

Via: Kashmir Weather

Initial Data Source: GFZ

The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan. According to reports, the earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

“As we know that the Indo Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate and this release happened in that region. The HKH region is very active seismologically. The reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt is for relatively longer time is because of the depth. The depth of the fault is over 150 km so first primary waves were felt and then secondary waves. Aftershocks are likely now but they can't be Forecast”, J L Gautam, head of office and Scientist at National Center for Seismology, said.

More details are awaited.

