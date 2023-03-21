Earthquake Alert! Panic erupted as strong tremors felt in several parts of Delhi, Noida, Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake Alert! Panic erupts as strong tremors felt in several parts of Delhi, Noida, Punjab

A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes hit several regions including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in panicked people moving out of their houses. The centre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

In India, the national capital, Delhi, witnessed massive tremors for seconds. As of now, there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

People rushed out of their houses

A Noida resident said he first noticed the dining table shaking. "Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida said.

A cab owner in Delhi said he felt the earthquake while he was waiting for passengers. "I was waiting for passengers and suddenly my car started shaking. I immediately shouted and told my friends about it," said cab owner Ramesh Pawar, who was near Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Jyoti, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi, said she was watching television when she suddenly saw the TV and sofa were shaking. Initially, she ignored it but when her husband alerted her, she and her family members rushed out of their home.

"I ignored it initially but as soon as my husband alerted, I felt the earthquake too. This time it was strong and the sofa I was sitting on started shaking a bit. We rushed outside our home. Thankfully, we are on the ground floor, so in such situations, we have an easy escape," she said.

