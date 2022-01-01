Delhi reports 2,716 fresh Covid cases, 51% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The total active cases tally is now 6,360.

Highlights Delhi reported 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 51% higher than previous day's tally.

The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 3.64%.

On the day of New Year, the national capital also logged one Covid related death.

Delhi reported 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 51% higher than the previous day's tally. The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 3.64 percent, according to an official bulletin released by the health department. The total active cases tally is now 6,360.

On the day of New Year, the national capital also logged one Covid related death. According to CoWIN portal, over 2.64 crore doses have been administered in Delhi till evening on Saturday, including 1.52 crore first doses, and 1.11 crore second doses.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of children against COVID-19 in the 15-18 age group began in Delhi on Saturday, as centres here have geared up to start inoculating the younger population from January 3. According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category is 10 lakh as per the Registrar General of India's figures.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to request people to register eligible children in their families.

Authorities at various hospitals in Delhi, which are among the facilities which have hosted vaccination centres since the start of the exercise on January 16, said infrastructure set up is ready to administer Covid vaccine shots to children, after having catered to the adult population, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, who were given priority to be the first in line to receive jabs.

A large number of schools and other educational institutions have been used as Covid vaccination centres, and arrangements were being made there as well.

ALSO READ | Omicron scare: Centre asks states/UTs to set up makeshift hospitals, form teams to monitor patients

Latest India News