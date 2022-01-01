Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active Covid cases by January 3rd week

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad.

India's Omicron tally crossed the 1,200-mark as the highly-mutated variant of the coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Amid a rise in Omicron cases, the Centre and States have ordered Covid-19 related restrictions and issued revised guidelines. This has led to restrictions, including night curfew, prohibition on New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, with schools and colleges being closed in many states. Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of international travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said. The health ministry’s war room is working 24x7 and analysing all trends and surges, and monitoring the nationwide situation. The ministry has advised states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary.

