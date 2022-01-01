Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active Covid cases by January 3rd week
The Health Ministry has advised states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2022 7:39 IST
Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the
Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad.

India's Omicron tally crossed the 1,200-mark as the highly-mutated variant of the coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Amid a rise in Omicron cases, the Centre and States have ordered Covid-19 related restrictions and issued revised guidelines. This has led to restrictions,   including night curfew, prohibition on New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, with schools and colleges being closed in many states. Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of international travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said. The health ministry’s war room is working 24x7 and analysing all trends and surges, and monitoring the nationwide situation. The ministry has advised states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary.

 

 

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel at Connaught Place for New Year

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Don't be lulled by the narrative that 3rd wave or Omicron wave is mild & not fatal: Dr Pradeep Vyas

    "Don't be lulled by the narrative that third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

     

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active Covid cases by 3rd week of January: Govt

    "Based on the current trend of rising COVID cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about 2 lakh active cases by 3rd week of January 2022. Separate instructions issued for managing these numbers, in case some of them need hospitalization," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, Govt of Maharashtra.

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gurugram: Patrolling team got malls & other places celebrating New Year evacuated

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    55% of 282 samples of COVID-19 patients from Mumbai test Omicron positive

    As much as 55 per cent out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant, the civic body said. This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, a BMC release said. Out of 282 samples, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant. Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said.

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat records 16 new Omicron cases

    Gujarat reported 16 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 113. Ten Omicron-infected patients also recovered during the day. Of 16 new cases, six were reported from Ahmedabad, three each from Surat city and Anand, and one each from Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch and Banaskantha. Of total 113 persons found infected with the new variant, 54 have recovered, while 59 are still under treatment. No Omicron patient has died in Gujarat so far.

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    76 Omicron cases indicate community spread: Tamil Nadu Minister

    Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday was an indication of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the State and that vaccination was the only solution to prevent its further spread. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, talking to reporters, said 34 students, including 10 girls, have tested Covid-19 positive in Chennai and were under treatment at a Covid Care Centre.

