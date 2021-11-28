COVID: As Delhi records 32 new cases and another fatality; death toll this month reaches to 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reported 27 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, 23 cases on Friday and 30 on Thursday.

Delhi recorded 32 fresh cases and one death on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 14,40,866 and the death toll to 25,097, according to a bulletin released by the city health department. The positivity rate at the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

The national capital has recorded six deaths due to the viral disease so far this month. Four people had succumbed to COVID-19 in October and five in September.

Authorities conducted 53,515 tests, including 45,268 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 288 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 115 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 108, it said.

