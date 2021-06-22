Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 134 new coronavirus cases; 8 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday reported 134 new coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,933. As many as 8 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.20 percent.

The national had reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 fatalities were recorded.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 67,916 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,32,778 in the national capital, including 14,05,927 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,918, of which 541 are in home isolation.

