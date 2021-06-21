Delhi records this year's lowest single-day rise of 89 new COVID cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 89 new coronavirus cases

Delhi on Monday reported 89 new coronavirus cases, the lowest so far this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,925. As many as 11 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.16 percent.

This is the first time since February 16, when 94 COVID-19 cases were recorded, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 124 fresh cases and seven deaths with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,128 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,32,381 in the national capital, including 14,05,460 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,996, of which 563 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

