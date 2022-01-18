Delhi reports 11,684 fresh Covid cases, marginally lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A healthworker takes swab sample of a child for Covid-19 test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection. The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.

Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data.

As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed.

