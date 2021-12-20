Delhi shivers at 3.1 degrees Celsius, season's coldest day so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Saturday, the national capital witnessed its first cold day of the season with the mercury dipping to 6 degree Celsius.

Highlights The cold wave conditions have been prevailing in the national capital for the last two days.

On Saturday, the national capital witnessed its first cold day of the season.

The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day.

Delhi on Monday witnessed the coldest winter day of this season as the temperature dipped to 3.1 degrees Celsius, with the cold spell continuing for the third consecutive day. On Saturday, the national capital had witnessed its first cold day of the season with the mercury dipping to 6 degrees Celsius.

"Minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory today," said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

The cold wave conditions have been prevailing in the national capital for the last two days owing to a strong, dry northwesterly cold wind, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

When the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a 'cold day', according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the overall AQI in the national capital presently stands at 290.

Cold wave conditions to continue for next three days in northwest India: IMD

With several stations recording minimum temperature in the negative, cold wave and severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over northwest India during next three days and abate thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Also, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph likely to continue to prevail over plains of northwest India till December 21 enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave and cold Day conditions.

Along with it, dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand will be witnessed during next two days and over Punjab, and Haryana on December 23 and 24.

ALSO READ: Air quality in Delhi, Noida remains in 'poor' category

Latest India News