Image Source : PTI Delhi reports highest ever single-day rise of over 17,000 new Covid cases

Delhi on Wednesday recorded as many as 17,282 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,540. One hundred four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 17,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

ALSO READ | Lockdown? Railways to run 5 Bihar-bound special trains from Delhi to clear rush

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,08,534 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 7,67,438 in the national capital, including 7,05,162 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 50,736, of which 24,155 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | Over 60 inmates at Delhi's three prisons undergoing treatment for Covid-19

ALSO READ | Covid ICU beds with ventilators fully occupied in 69 of 94 hospitals in Delhi

Latest India News