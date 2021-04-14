Lockdown? Railways to run 5 Bihar-bound special trains from Delhi to clear rush

Image Source : PTI Northern Railways announces 5 special trains from Delhi to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

As migrants throng to several Delhi stations to catch trains for their native places in Bihar fearing another Covid-induced lockdown, the Northern Railways has decided to run special trains to the eastern state clear the rush. To make their journey hassle-free, the national transporter will run five special trains from city's New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations, starting this week.

Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in these trains and passengers will have to follow Covid protocols.

Here's a list of five special trains announced by Northern Railways:

04076 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from New Delhi on April 17th at 23:15. It will reach Darbhanga at 21:00 next day. It will halt at Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshahnagar, Gorakhpur, Devriya Sadar, Seevan, Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzzafarnagar and Samastipur railway stations.

04402 Anand Vihar Terminal-Sitamarhi Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from Anand Vihar station on April 16th at 23:00 and reach Sitamarhi on the third day at 00:25. The train will stop at Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Amroha, Muradabad, Bariely, Shah Jahan Pur, Hardoi, Aalamnagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rudali, Faizabad, Ayodhya, Gosaiganj, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Varanasi City, Audihar, Ghazipur, Yusufpur, Baliya, Suraimanpur, Chapra, Digwada, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzzafarnagar and Runni Saidpur railway stations.

04004 Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart on April 15 at 23:00 from Anand Vihar Terminal and reach Bhagalpur at 19:30 next day. This train will stop at Kanpur Central, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, Patna, Patna Sahib, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Luckusarai, Jamalpur and Sultanganj railway stations.

04088 Anand Vihar-Jogbani Special Train (1 round)

This train will departy from Anand Vihar Terminal on April 17 at 08:10 and reach the destination at 07:50 the next day. The train will stop at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, Dildar Nagar, Danapur, Patliputra, Begusarai, Khagdiya, Katihar, Purniya, Arariya, etc.

04090 New Delhi-Rajgir Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from new Delhi on April 16th at 19:25 and will reach the destination next day at 16:55. The train will stop at Muradabad, Bariely, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Nihalgarh, Musafir Khana, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, Dildar Nagar, Buxar, Dumrav, Fulvari, Sharif, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Patna Sahib, Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar Sharif and Nalanda railway stations.

Latest India News