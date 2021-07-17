Saturday, July 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi assembly Monsoon session to commence from July 29

Delhi assembly Monsoon session to commence from July 29

Monsoon session of the Delhi assembly will begin from July 29 and will go one for two days.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2021 12:22 IST
delhi assembly monsoon session
Image Source : PTI

The decision for Delhi Assembly's monsoon session was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal

The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly session will begin from July 29. The second part of the second session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly will start at 11 am on July 29. Earlier, proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned on March 12. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 19 and will conclude on August 13. This will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19, which was far more fatal than the first.

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha. The position was vacant ever since Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the governor of Karnataka. 

All proceedings of the Delhi Assembly monsoon session will take place amid strict adherence to mandatory COVID protocols.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Also Read: Monsoon session: Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on July 18

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X