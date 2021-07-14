Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha. The position was vacant ever since Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the governor of Karnataka.

Piyush Goyal holds key portfolios in the government and has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010.

Goyal's appointment comes ahead of the monsoon session Parliament, which will begin on July 19 and will conclude on August 13.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, Goyal who held the portfolio of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, was given the charge of the Ministry of Textiles.

