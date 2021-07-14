Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon session: Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on July 18

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on July 18 to discuss matters related to the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the meeting will take place at 11 am.

Sources said that Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting will also take place on July 18. Besides, NDA floor leaders will hold a separate meeting on the same day.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to start from July 19, will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19, which was far worse than the first. The Monsoon session is set to be stormy with the opposition chalking out strategy to corner the government over several issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, alleged corruption in Rafale deal, Covid situation and others.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including party president JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held a meeting last evening to discuss matters related to the upcoming Monsoon session and frame the party's strategy to counter the opposition. The meeting was held at Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and ministers of state Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, among others, were present in the meeting. Besides them, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the meet.

The BJP leaders held wide ranging discussions on the party's floor strategy for the upcoming session and also to ensure the passage of important bills and financial business including Supplementary Demands for Grants.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour at Singh's residence who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and is deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha.

Around 17 bills are listed for introduction in Lok Sabha, including and five bills for consideration and passage, and a similar number of bills are expected to be introduced in Rajya Sabha as well.

