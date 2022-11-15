Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 236; minimum temperature at 15.4°C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality on Monday had improved to the 'poor' category while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Delhi Air Quality : The air quality in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded in the poor category after being in the 'very poor' for several days, while the minimum temperature settled a few notches above the season's average at 15.4°C.

According to official data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9:10 am stood at 236. The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 14.1°Celsius on Monday.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent.

The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

In view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 294 in the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the sub-committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting on Monday.

It reviewed the situation and took an appropriate call on the actions under Stage III of GRAP which was in place in the entire National Capital Region from October 29.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecasts not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

However, actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be "implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category".

