Delhi-NCR pollution: GRAP Stage IV comes into force amid poor air quality | What all will be affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi-NCR pollution: GRAP Stage IV comes into force amid poor air quality

Delhi-NCR AQI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas held a meeting to take the call for further intensified actions required to be implemented by all concerned in the Delhi-NCR.

The meeting was held on Thursday in the wake of unfavourable meteorological conditions anticipated to deteriorate the air quality of the National Capital Region in the coming days.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe+’ category from November 3 to 5.

The Commission decided to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - "Severe+" Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450) with immediate effect as a preventative measure.

It further noted that it is necessary to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage I, Stage II and Stage III of GRAP. Stage IV – ‘Severe+’ Air Quality to primarily focus on vehicle restrictions including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements and non—BS VI passenger vans, LMVs in Delhi.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage IV under GRAP during this period.

Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP.

Following are the measures prescribed under stage IV

Ban on plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR; BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempted.

Ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi; those carrying essential commodities exempted.

Ban on construction and demolition works in linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR.

Closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuels in NCR ordered, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply, other than the fuels as per the standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

Industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment or devices, drugs and medicines shall, however, be exempted from these restrictions.

States to decide on the closure of schools, non-emergency commercial activities, and odd-even scheme for vehicles.

Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home for their employees.

Ban on Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital.

Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.

The Commission also urged children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the next comprehensive review is expected to be held on November 6 where GRAP measures would be taken based on the air quality forecast and other meteorological parameters.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Shut down Delhi schools in best interest of children, says Child rights body as air quality worsens

Latest India News