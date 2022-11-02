Shut down Delhi schools in best interest of children, says Child rights body as air quality worsens

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi Air Pollution: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took sou motu cognizance of the poor air quality in Delhi, asking the chief secretary to consider closing down schools till the time air quality improves in the national capital.

NCPCR wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary asking the government to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest for the children."

ALSO READ | Air pollution: Delhi govt shifts blame on Centre; appeals people to 'work from home' amid worsening AQI

ALSO READ | Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate 3024 new flats at Kalkaji under Slum Rehabilitation Project today

Latest India News