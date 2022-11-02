Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Shut down Delhi schools in best interest of children, says Child rights body as air quality worsens

NCPCR wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary asking the government to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest for the children."

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 17:52 IST
Delhi Air Pollution: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took sou motu cognizance of the poor air quality in Delhi, asking the chief secretary to consider closing down schools till the time air quality improves in the national capital.

NCPCR wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary asking the government to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality of National Capital improves, in view of the best interest for the children."

