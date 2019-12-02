Air quality in Delhi 'poor', likely to deteriorate by tomorrow

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi air quality turns poor

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday. Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 206 and PM 10 at 192 were recorded in Lodhi Road area, the Air Quality Index (AQI) data said. On Sunday, the air quality had turned poor owing to slow wind speed.

The wind speed has been fluctuating between six and 10 kilometers per hour for the last two to three days. It may reduce further by Wednesday, leading to an increase in pollution levels, experts said.

The air quality index of the national capital read 250 at 4 pm on Sunday, up from Saturday's 193.

The suburbs of Ghaziabad (292), Greater Noida (281), Faridabad (218) and Noida (241) also recorded an increase in pollution levels.

"By Wednesday, the wind speed will drop to six kmph. As a result of it, the air quality is expected to dip further, but no drastic deterioration is expected," Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said.

The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, also said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally -- to higher end of the poor category on Monday.

"Further deterioration to the very poor category is predicted for Tuesday. Since the farm fire count is low, no significant impact of stubble burning is likely in Delhi," it said.

