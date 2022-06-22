Delhi: 5 cops, 1 home guard stabbed inside Shahdara police station, one critical

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police.

Highlights An unidentified man stabbed 5 cops, 1 home guard inside Delhi's Shahdara Police Station

The condition of one cops is said to be critical

The attacker has been nabbed and being interrogated

In a shocking incident, at least 5 Delhi police personnel and a homeguard were stabbed by an unidentified man at Shahdara District cyber cell on Wednesday. According to reports, one of the injured cops is critical.

The incident took place on the third floor of the cyber cell at Shahdara police station.

The injured policemen have been referred to Max Hospital.

"The accused person has been nabbed and is being interrogated," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Of the injured cops, the condition of one is said to be critical who has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while the rest are currently admitted to the GTB Hospital.

The police are yet to share the motive behind the attack.

