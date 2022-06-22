Cong's Mahila wing President caught spitting on cops during protest against Rahul's questioning | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader spits at police personnel during protests against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning | Watch

Rahul Gandhi ED questioning: Congress party's Mahila wing President, Netta D'Souza was on Tuesday caught on camera spitting at the security personnel while the party continued to protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

D'Souza with other Congress leaders, workers, and supporters were protesting in Delhi when police tried to maintain law and order.

In the short clip, the Congress leader was seen spitting at the security personnel from inside a bus, when the Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to D'Sourza's act, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla said, "Shameful & Disgusting. After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption. Will Sonia, Priyanka & Rahul act on her?"

Congress workers detained for breaching sec 144

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained 197 Congress party workers, including 18 MPs, for allegedly violating prohibitory orders against gathering of people, while taking out a march against the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials here said.

The programme was to be held against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and the appearance of party leader Rahul Gandhi before the ED, they said. Permission for ‘dharna’ was granted subject to the condition that only 1,000 party workers will be allowed at the protest site, police said.

“While detaining the Congress workers, one of the protesters, Netta D'Souza, president of All India Mahila Congress, obstructed and assaulted the police personnel on duty and spat on them for which a criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of law against her,” Hooda said.

(With inputs from PTI)

