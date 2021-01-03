Covid vaccine: DCGI big announcement on Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin expected at 11 am

Image Source : FILE DCGI big announcement on Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin expected at 11 am

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will address a press conference today (January 3) at 11 am and it is being expected that the drug controller watchdog may announce the approval of emergency use of two vaccines. This comes after an expert panel of the drug regulator gave its recommendation on Saturday for the emergency use authorisation of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines. On January 1, Covishield was recommended for emergency use while COVAXIN was recommended for restricted use on January 2. Now a final approval on the use of both the vaccines awaits DCGI nod.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everybody all across the country. He also appealed to people not to be misguided by "rumours" regarding the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccine news updates:

10: 20 am: Bharat Biotech recruits 23k volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Bharat Biotech has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers, and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across multiple sites in India, it said.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers and it is the countrys first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, a press release from the vaccine maker said on Saturday night

10: 00 am: Scientists outline steps for safely receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Following accounts of potential allergies to the Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, scientists have outlines steps on safely receiving the second dose of the therapeutic in individuals who develop a reaction to their first dose, in a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

9: 10 am: CDSCO panel approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use

A regulatory expert panel on Saturday accorded its stamp of approval on the emergency use of a second Covid-19 vaccine - a home-grown one this time - in India in as many days, providing the administration with more options to vaccinate 30 crore Indians by July.The second vaccine cleared by the subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which isolated the vaccine strain.

8: 50 am: Confident of bringing vaccine around Makar Sankranti: Yogi

As the nation conducted a dry run of the vaccination process ahead of an expected launch of a vaccine against coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Dry said he is confident that they will be able to bring the vaccine around Makar Sankranti and defeat coronavirus. "Dry run of COVID19 vaccination is underway. On 5th January, dry run will be conducted across the state. I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around 'Makar Sankranti' and successfully defeat coronavirus," Yogi Adityanath said. READ MORE HERE

8: 45 am: Vaccine free of cost to people in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the coronavirus vaccine will be given free of cost to people. Satyendar Jain further said that the Delhi government has made preparations to vaccinate 1 lakh people in a day.

8: 35 am: 96,000 vaccinators trained so far: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the vaccination drive has been based on election process, "planned down to the booth level". According to news agency ANI, the minister also informed that over 57,000 participants across 719 districts have completed training and 96,000 vaccinators have been trained so far.

8: 30 am: Akhilesh Yadav's vaccine comment draws criticism

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.While the ruling BJP accused Yadav of "insulting" doctors and scientists of the country, Abdullah said vaccines “don't belong to any political party, but humanity”.Hours after terming the anti-Covid vaccine as a “vaccine of the BJP”, Yadav said in a tweet that he had full faith in scientists but not in the “taali and thali wali unscientific thinking of the BJP”. READ MORE HERE

