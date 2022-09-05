Cyrus Mistry's vital internal organs suffered major damage in car crash, says autopsy report | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cyrus Mistry's postmortem conducted at Mumbai hospital

Highlights Postmortem of both Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole was conducted at JJ Hospital

The car was being driven by eminent gynaecologist from Mumbai Anahita Pandole

Her husband Darius Pandole was sitting next to her in the front

Cyrus Mistry's postmortem was conducted at state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, a day after he was killed in a car crash near Mumbai, hospital officials said.

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were sitting in the back seats of the luxury car, were killed after their vehicle hit a divider on a bridge in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon while they were coming from Gujarat.

Eminent gynaecologist from Mumbai Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was also sitting in front, were seriously injured.

After the accident, they were taken to a hospital in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat.

However, on Monday morning, Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were by road shifted from Vapi to a private hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, a police official said.

Cyrus Mistry's postmortem report

According to sources, the autopsy report of the former Tata Sons chairman showed multiple internal injuries.

The report claimed Mistry died on the spot following the accident, due to head injuries and internal bleeding.

Mistry's internal vital organs were also badly injured due to the impact of the accident, which led to his demise.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of both - Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole was sent to Kasa police station (the area where the accident occurred).

Official details on the final postmortem report were yet awaited.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seatbelt, had head injury; overspeeding car covered 20 kms in 9 minutes

Latest India News