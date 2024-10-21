Cyclone Dana likely to form over Bay of Bengal by Oct 23, IMD predicts heavy rains for these places

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Cyclone Dana latest updates here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a cyclonic storm names ad Cyclone Dana is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23 and the coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 25. This is because a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on Monday intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

The IMD in a special message said the cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it said.

As part of the low pressure, squally weather conditions, with moderate to rough seas, are expected in the Andaman Sea until October 21, the IMD said.

According to the weather office, wind speeds in the Central Bay of Bengal are forecasted to reach 35 to 45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h, from October 22 to 24, leading to rough to very rough sea conditions.

The IMD had advised the fishermen to return to the shore by October 21 and added that there could be localised flooding of roads and waterlogging in low lying areas resulting in disruption of traffic. There could be minor damage to kutcha roads.