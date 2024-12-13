Allu Arjun arrested: Bhaskar, husband of woman who died in stampede, ready to withdraw case

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Allu Arjun

In a significant twist to the stampede incident outside Sandhya Theatre that led to the tragic death of 35-year-old Revathi, her husband, Bhaskar, has expressed his willingness to withdraw the case filed against Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The incident, which occurred on December 4, resulted in the death of Revathi and left her son injured after a massive crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Hours after Allu Arjun’s arrest by Hyderabad Police in connection with the stampede, Bhaskar clarified that the actor was not to blame for the incident and that he had no knowledge of the arrest. Speaking to the media, Bhaskar said, “I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede that led to my wife’s death." He also stressed that the police did not inform him of Allu Arjun's arrest.

Hyderabad Police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of Sandhya Theatre under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased. The complaint alleged negligence in crowd control and safety measures at the venue, which contributed to the chaotic situation and the subsequent stampede.

Revathi’s tragic death has sparked widespread concern about the safety of large crowds at movie screenings, especially in light of the growing popularity of star-studded releases like Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reports suggest that the crowd outside Sandhya Theatre had become uncontrollable due to insufficient security arrangements and poor crowd management, which led to the deadly stampede.

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun shared a video expressing his grief and announcing Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members.

About the victim

Following the incident, a complaint was also filed against the theatre and the actor. The woman, who died in the chaos, was identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).