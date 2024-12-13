AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team: Match prediction, captaincy picks and playing XIs for 3rd Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team and Match prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will target a comeback after a heavy defeat in the second Test match against Australia. The hosts will be entering the third Test at The Gabba as favourites after their dominance in Adelaide.

Josh Hazlewood has replaced Scott Boland in Australia's playing eleven while Mitchell Marsh has been declared fully fit to bowl in the upcoming match. India are also expected to make some changes to their bowling attack as Gabba's surface provides considerable help to fast bowlers.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of Australia 2024-25, 3rd Test match

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: Saturday, December 14 at 5:50 AM IST and 10:20 PM Local Time

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar website and application

AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs IND Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood missed the second Test match due to an injury but has been included in the playing eleven for The Gabba Test. The Gabba's playing conditions suits the star right-arm pacer and he will be looking to make an instant impact on his return. Hazlewood has taken 37 wickets in just 8 Test matches at this venue.

Mitchell Starc: The star left-arm pacer displayed his remarkable skills in the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide and will be a safe captaincy choice for the upcoming game. Starc has taken 47 wickets in just 22 Test innings at The Gabba and will look to continue his red-hot form in the upcoming match.

AUS vs IND 3rd Test Predicted Playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia playing XI (confirmed): Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnis Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.