Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 13, 2024

Allu Arjun finally has a reason to celebrate as the Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to the actor in the Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy. Earlier today, he was arrested by Hyderabad Police and was questioned regarding the case.

Published : Dec 13, 2024 20:14 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 20:16 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with India TV chairman Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Telugu actor Allu Arjun granted interim bail by Telangana High Court after lower court sends him to 14-day judicial custody

  • Nearly 5 lakh candidates appear at 945 centres for Bihar Public Service Commission prelim exam, Patna DM slaps aspirant during protest

  • Heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition in Rajya Sabha over no-confidence motion against Chairman, Daylong debate takes place in Lok Sabha on Constitution 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

