MEA on reports of granting of Indian visas in Canada: 'Another example of Canadian media's disinformation'

Addressing the weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on reports circulating in the Canadian media regarding the denial of granting Indian visas to certain applicants in Canada, said that granting of Indian visas is the country's sovereign right. He added that India has the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine the territorial integrity. Earlier, a Canadian report claimed that India has been denying visas to pro-Khalistani citizens, and has been requiring explicit denouncement of their support for separatism.

On the killing of Indian students in Canada, the spokesperson said that India is saddened by the terrible tragedies that have struck the Indian nationals in Canada. Extending condolences to the grieving families, the MEA spokesperson added that the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter.

Are Indian students safe in Canada?

In recent times, Indian students have been subject to violence in Canada. In December itself, a 26-year-old Indian national Pritpal Singh was gunned down, Toronto Star newspaper reported. Another 20-year-old Indian-origin Harshandeep Singh was shot dead in Canada's Edmonton.

Regarding the safety of Indian nationals in Canada, the MEA spokesperson added, "The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada remains of utmost importance to us. Issues faced by them, especially Indian students, are raised by our High Commission and Consulates with the relevant Canadian authorities regularly. We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant given the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence."

MEA's response on safety of Indians in Syria

On the question pertaining to the safety of Indians in Syria, Jaiswal assured that the Indian embassy continues to function. He added that Indian nationals in Syria, who desired to return home, have been evacuated. "So far, 77 Indian nationals from Syria have been evacuated", he added. The Spokesperson said that the embassy personnel in Damascus accompanied the Indians to be evacuated to the border, after which India's Mission in Lebanon received them and ensured their smooth immigration.

The Embassy also made arrangements for their boarding and lodging in Beirut as well as for their travel back home. Most Indians in Syria have already returned to the country, while the remaining will be arriving later today or tomorrow.

