Curfew imposed in Shillong between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am amid CAA clashes

Curfew will be imposed in Shillong and its adjoining areas on the night of March 3 amid clashes between tribals and non-tribals over CAA. The District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district has under Section 144 CrPC promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 pm today till 6:00 am tomorrow.

The situation is tense in the region after two deaths were reported including a Khasi Students Union activist who lost his life during a clash between the students body and non-tribals in the Ichamati area.

Earlier, one person was stabbed to death at the Iewduh market area. As per reports, a group of unidentified people was responsible for the violence that gripped the area.

Three companies of central forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas of the district, including in the affected areas of the city, officials said.

Governor Tathagata Roy and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma have appealed the citizens to maintain peace. Both had taken to social media to issue their appeals even as mobile internet services were suspended in the six districts.

Chief Minister Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace. "I appeal to all our citizens and people of the state to ensure that peace returns and urge upon different organisations to refrain from any violent activity. A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," he had said.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's clash. Meanwhile, a police officer told PTI that the state police, which has set up helpline number 1800 345 3846 for stranded tourists, has successfully escorted at least 16 tourists out of the hill town to Guwahati after receiving frantic calls for help from them.

Also Read | Shooter Shahrukh was inclined towards modeling, posted TikTok videos: Delhi Police