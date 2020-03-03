Shooter Shahrukh was inclined towards modeling, posted TikTok videos: Delhi Police

Shooter Shahrukh inclined towards modeling, posted TikTok videos: Delhi Police

Shahrukh, the man whose gun-wielding photos were all over the television channels during violence in Northeast Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Police today. Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Police said Tuesday divulged more information about Shahrukh. "He was inclined towards modeling and used to post TikTok videos," Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla told reporters today.

Singla said the police teams were trying to recover the pistol used by Shahrukh. The pistol was bought from Bihar's Munger two years back, police said.

"He fired in a fit of rage," the official said. However, police said Shahrukh had no criminal background except a case of narcotics and fake currency registered against him.

Further investigation is underway.