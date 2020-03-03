Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Delhi violence: Pistol man Shahrukh arrested from Bareilly

Delhi violence pistol man Shahrukh has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareily. Shahrukh, the man in the red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police will address a press conference at around 3:30 pm today

New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 12:41 IST
Delhi violence pistol man Shahrukh has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareily. Shahrukh, the man in the red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police will address a press conference at around 3 pm today to share more details on Shahrukh's arrest. More to follow. 

Anti-CAA protests turned into deadly violence in northeast Delhi on February 25 when violent mob charred houses, shops, petrol pumps, indulged in stone-pelting, looted people. The death toll in the Delhi violence currently stands at 46 while over 200 are injured.

