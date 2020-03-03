Delhi violence: Pistol man Shahrukh arrested from Bareilly

Delhi violence pistol man has been arrested

Delhi violence pistol man Shahrukh has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareily. Shahrukh, the man in the red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police will address a press conference at around 3 pm today to share more details on Shahrukh's arrest. More to follow.

Anti-CAA protests turned into deadly violence in northeast Delhi on February 25 when violent mob charred houses, shops, petrol pumps, indulged in stone-pelting, looted people. The death toll in the Delhi violence currently stands at 46 while over 200 are injured.