Exclusive: Filmmaker Anil Sharma recalls Nana Patekar feeding people with his own hands on Vanvaas sets

New Delhi:

Nana Patekar's death has left the film industry mourning the loss of one of its most respected performers. Producer-director Anil Sharma, known for Sunny Deol's Gadar films, who worked with Patekar in the 2024 film Vanvaas, remembered the actor as a "towering actor" and an extraordinary human being.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sharma recalled his experience of working with the 75-year-old actor on Vanvaas. He remembered how the actor would interact with everyone on the sets, feed people with his own hands and share a warm bond with those around him.

Anil Sharma recalls fond memories with Nana Patekar from Vanvaas sets

Anil Sharma spoke about working with Patekar on Vanvaas sets. He told us, "When I worked with him during Vanvaas, he was a towering actor, and this loss is not just for the film industry; it is a loss for the entire country."

He added, "He was a very committed person. He worked for water conservation in Pune. He would walk around in forests, villages, everywhere, meeting people. He was a person who worked for the poor. From the money he earned, he would donate more than half of it."

"The time I spent with him, I remember him feeding everyone on the set with his own hands, talking to everyone. People say that working with him was difficult, but I feel there could not have been anyone easier to work with than him," he shared

"An amazing person, an amazing personality, and the laughter and fun, all of that. He spent such wonderful times with me. I love you, Nana sir. I love you very much and I will miss you a lot. And not just me, the entire industry loves you and will miss you very much. Very sad. Malhar, his son, I just spoke to him. My condolences are with him, his wife and all his friends. And my pranam to him. He was the Natsamrat. There can never be another Natsamrat," he concluded.

Nana Patekar's final hours

Nana Patekar's final hours were marked by a sudden deterioration in his health at his Goa residence. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Nana was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, but he had already passed away by then. The doctors declared him dead at around 5:30 am.

Dr Salkar said the medical team made every possible effort to revive the actor. Cardiac massage and resuscitation efforts continued for around 45 minutes to one hour, but Nana could not be revived.

According to the doctor, Nana had messaged a friend around 2:30 am, saying that he was not feeling well. The friend did not see the message at the time as it was late at night. He later called Nana and reached his residence at around 4 am.

By then, Nana was reportedly sweating heavily, and his condition had deteriorated. He gradually began losing consciousness. His caretaker was sent to the hospital, following which an ambulance was dispatched to the residence.

The emergency medical team began cardiac massage on the spot before taking Nana to the hospital. He was brought to the hospital at around 4:20 to 4:30 am, where doctors continued efforts to save him. However, he was declared dead at around 5:30 am.

As the case was registered as a medico-legal case (MLC), the police were informed. Nana Patekar's body was subsequently sent to Goa Medical College for post-mortem.

Dr Salkar said Nana's family members were not present at the residence at the time. His friend and caretaker were with him during his final hours.

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Nana Patekar's journey from struggle to stardom: His family, career, awards and personal life