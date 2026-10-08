OPINION | Why do people elect Modi again and again?

New Delhi:

Narendra Modi has set a new record. On October 7, 2026, he completed 25 years as head of governments in Gujarat and Centre. Modi said, "for me, mission is bigger than ambition... I live for my mission, my mission is to see a Viksit Bharat in 2047.” To achieve this, he gave the slogan, “we will do it”. He said that a day will come when people across the world will watch Made in India planes.

Modi said, he was never in the electoral race till 2001. “I used to canvass for my party but never contested myself. When I was given the responsibility of Chief Minister, we got the blessings of the people of Gujarat, whenever elections were held.”

How did Modi manage to remain in power for 25 years? What is the secret behind his electoral successes? If opposition leaders want to know the secret, they should first watch how much work he does, and in what manner, to know how Modi is different from others.

In the last 25 years, Modi never followed the traditional style of politics. He taught his party workers how to contest from the grassroots. He changed the political lexicon. But most of our opposition leaders still follow the traditional style of politics. This is the reason why they failed to defeat Modi.

Modi worked for decades in villages, small towns and cities for his party. He later implemented whatever he learned from the grassroots. Modi understood the bare necessities of women living in villages – a toilet and cooking gas. He knew the pulse of the nation when he decided to abrogate Article 370 and build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He replied to Pakistan in its own language. He uprooted Maoist rebels.

He understood the importance of bank accounts and loans for a poor man. He implemented GST, UPI reforms to transform the way small shopkeepers and vendors transact with customers.

For the new age, he understood the importance of data centres and semi-conductor industry. Whether it is the United States or China, Modi never compromised with national self-respect. Indians living abroad can vouch for this. From his own experiences, Modi knew the problems that common people face. He worked on solutions.

When a leader will try to solve people’s problems relating to electricity, water supply from taps, and hospital expenses, why won’t he get support from the public? The faces of railway stations, roads, expressways, ports and airports have undergone changes. People are noticing it.

A leader’s mettle is tested in times of crisis. During Covid epidemic, manufacturing 220 crore vaccines and ensuring that they are given to people and providing free foodgrains to 80 crore people, are not easy tasks.

When a leader works on such a humungous level, why won’t people lend him support? I have not seen any other leader who toils so hard, makes minute-by-minute planning. One should not be surprised if Modi continues to be in command for another 25 years.

Is Rahul competing with Cockroach Party?

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is pursuing the path of 'hungama'. On Tuesday, he staged an impromptu dharna inside Akashvani premises. On Wednesday, he staged a drama near Jantar Mantar. Today, he and other opposition MPs are heading to Raj Ghat to stage dharna.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was engaged in scuffles with police, before being taken into custody. It seems a one-upmanship battle is in progress between Congress and Cockroach Janata Party. The CJP had announced that its activists would stage protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday October 10, whether or not it gets permission from Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi, who had been insisting on meeting the election commissioners on Tuesday, promptly changed his tune and planned a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. In July, when the NEET paper leak issue was at its peak, Delhi Police had given permission to CJP to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar. The police permission letter was handed over to CJP leaders at Delhi airport.

This time, Congress is trying to pre-empt this. If police cannot allow Congress to sit at Jantar Mantar, how can it allow CJP to stage protest at the same site?

In July, CJP not only got permission to stage dharna, the Centre sent two ministers to meet CJP leaders, following which Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The credit for Pradhan’s resignation went to CJP.

At that time, Congress leaders felt that it was Rahul who had raised the NEET paper leak issue initially, staged protest near the PM’s residence, but he lost the perception battle with CJP. This time, on ECI issue, the Congress wants to ensure that it doesn’t let its upper hand slip away.

Why is united Opposition actually divided?

There is competition going on between Opposition parties over the issue of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Yesterday, Aam Aadmi Party workers led by Saurabh Bharadwaj staged protest outside the Chief Electoral Office in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. They were demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Soon after the AAP protest was over, activists of Left parties staged protest at the same place against Gyanesh Kumar. After their protest was over, Congress’ student wing NSUI activists staged anti-CEC protest.

Broadly, the protests against the Election Commission have now been divided into three parts. On one hand is the CJP, which wants to start a movement of younger generation, with the help of left parties’ eco-system and cadre, and an army of YouTubers in place. Earlier, this used to be the ‘forte’ of Aam Aadmi Party.

But AAP is now fighting its battle for political survival. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, earlier, had the support of Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, but both of them have now switched to Congress camp.

The Congress wants to keep the movement against Gyanesh Kumar fully under its grip. The party did not reveal its plan to its ally Samajwadi Party yesterday. Already, DMK is unhappy with the Congress and has stayed away from the INDIA alliance.

The AAP has opened its separate shop. So, when Rahul Gandhi claims that he has the support of nearly 300 opposition MPs in the battle against ECI, the ground reality is, Congress has been reduced to a third faction. At a time when all opposition parties are unanimous on Gyanesh Kumar issue, the battle in the streets looks fragmented.

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