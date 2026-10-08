'When the ballot loses meaning, the street gains it': 42 former judges write open letter defending ECI

New Delhi:

A group of 42 retired judges, including former Supreme Court judges and former Chief Justices of High Courts, has issued a strongly worded open letter warning against what they described as a sustained campaign to discredit the Election Commission of India and other constitutional institutions. The intervention comes at a time when Opposition parties have stepped up protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raised allegations surrounding the revision of electoral rolls. In their letter, the former judges cautioned that repeatedly questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions without placing supporting evidence before the appropriate forums could weaken public trust in the democratic process.

The signatories said they were speaking out because they believed remaining silent was no longer an option. They expressed concern over what they described as attacks not only on the Election Commission but also on the higher judiciary and statutory bodies. "We write because, in moments like these, silence is no longer a neutral choice. Our concern is grave. India's constitutional bodies are under sustained attack. The Election Commission of India stands at the centre of this assault. Even the higher judiciary which we hold in high esteem, and statutory agencies have not been spared," the letter read.

Former judges question 'vote theft' allegations

The retired judges also took issue with allegations of "vote theft", particularly the manner in which such claims are being made publicly without, according to them, being backed by evidence in the appropriate legal forums. They objected to constitutional authorities being repeatedly described as "thieves" or "compromised", arguing that such language risks undermining institutions that are central to the functioning of India's democracy.

According to the signatories, criticism of public institutions is an integral part of a democratic system, but they drew a distinction between legitimate scrutiny and attempts to delegitimise institutions.

"This appears to be a calculated campaign driven by vested political interests, with little regard for the potentially devastating consequences of destabilising the world's largest democracy," they wrote. The letter further argued that allegations made at political press conferences should also be pursued through established legal mechanisms if they are backed by evidence.

"Allegations of "vote theft" are made at press conferences, not before courts. When the Commission seeks a sworn declaration, none is filed. Electronic Voting Machines are blamed only after defeat. Victories won on the same machines go unquestioned. A party that governed this nation for over five decades now claims that the very system which elected it is rigged," the letter read.

SIR defended as legal exercise

The former judges also defended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, describing it as a legally established process intended to ensure that voter lists remain accurate and reliable. Their comments come amid the political dispute over the electoral roll revision, with Opposition parties questioning the process and raising concerns over the possible exclusion of eligible voters. However, the signatories maintained that electoral-roll revision itself should not automatically be portrayed as an attack on democracy. They stressed the importance of maintaining public confidence in the electoral system while allowing legitimate concerns to be examined through established procedures.

Warning of unrest and 'anarchic elements'

A major concern raised in the letter was the possible impact of prolonged attacks on democratic institutions. The former judges warned that erosion of public confidence could create a vacuum that fringe and anarchic elements may exploit. "Trust is the currency of democracy. When the ballot loses meaning, the street gains it," the letter said, while warning that attempts to delegitimise elections could have consequences extending beyond political disagreement.

The signatories further wrote, "Unrest begins with a narrative. Anarchic and fringe elements then occupy the vacuum. Some are homegrown. Some take their cues from beyond our borders." They also made clear that their objection was not to criticism itself. "Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not," the letter read.

Former judges take aim at political and activist campaigns

Without naming the Congress or the Cockroach Janata Party, the letter appeared to refer to political groups leading the current agitation over the Election Commission and electoral rolls. The retired judges questioned the practice of challenging election-related institutions publicly while, they said, failing to provide corresponding evidence before courts. They also criticised the repeated questioning of Electronic Voting Machines following electoral defeats, while noting that victories achieved through the same system are generally not challenged in the same manner.

The letter also criticised activist organisations involved in litigation concerning such issues. The signatories alleged that repeated petitions without sufficient evidence could give political claims an appearance of legal legitimacy, while court proceedings could subsequently become a platform for political messaging.

"It does not act alone. Activist outfits with a long record of selective litigation lend these claims a veneer of legality. They file petition, one after the other. They seldom file proof. The courtroom becomes a stage, and when the judgment is delivered, it is criticised whenever it does not serve their interests. Vitriol is then amplified and disseminated on an industrial scale, with the deliberate aim of eroding public confidence in a well-established and widely trusted judicial system," the letter added.

Who signed the open letter?

The 42 signatories include retired judges who have served in the Supreme Court as well as former Chief Justices of High Courts and other members of the judiciary. Former Supreme Court judges Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Pankaj Mittal are among those who have signed the open letter.

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