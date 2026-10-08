Over 5,000 passengers missed trains due to traffic jams during Congress' protest against CEC: Sources

New Delhi:

More than 5,000 passengers missed their train as they could not reach the railway station on time due to the Opposition's protest led by Congress and the resulting traffic congestion in New Delhi and surrounding areas on Thursday, railway sources said. The affected passengers reportedly include those booked on the Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Mumbai Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, and some local trains, according to sources.

Traffic disrupted for around 3 hours

Traffic remained disrupted on several major routes around New Delhi after 12 pm. As per the sources, some Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) group bookings were also reportedly cancelled.

Minto Bridge, one of the key routes leading to New Delhi Railway Station, was reportedly affected after a convoy of Opposition MPs passed through the route. The road remained disrupted and closed for around three hours, causing severe congestion for passengers travelling to the railway station.

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, continued their protest for the third consecutive day, demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of electoral manipulation and alleged that it is acting at the behest of the government.

The MPs boarded buses to travel towards Raj Ghat, where they planned to hold a sit-in protest. The movement of the convoy led to the closure of several roads, resulting in significant traffic congestion and delays for commuters travelling to the railway station.

Opposition leaders pray at Rajghat

Thursday marked the third consecutive day of the INDIA bloc's protest led by Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders first had lunch in Connaught Place before heading to Rajghat.

At Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, the INDIA bloc leaders offered prayers, seeking "wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner." They also paid floral tributes before staging a peaceful protest at the site.

Several Opposition leaders later said they would continue their agitation until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns, though they did not disclose their further strategy. The leaders are expected to continue their protest on Friday and are likely to meet at Parliament House in the morning.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi staged an eight-hour sit-in inside the Akashvani Bhawan complex. On Wednesday, Opposition leaders staged a protest at a roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi after police stopped them from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. The leaders were subsequently removed and detained.

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