Air India, Air India Express suspend flights to Riyadh till Oct 10 after Houthi claim of strike in Saudi

New Delhi:

Air India and Air India Express on Thursday suspended their operations to and from Riyadh until October 10, 2026 after Houthi claimed of strike in Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, an Air India flight from Delhi to Riyadh reportedly returned mid-way following reports of a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport.

Flights cancelled amid reports of explosions in Riyadh

These airlines said the passengers affected by the cancellations will be offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund if they choose to cancel their bookings. Passengers booked on the two flights have been advised to contact the respective airlines' customer service centres for further updates and alternative travel arrangements. The cancellations came amid reports of explosions in Riyadh, including a blast at King Khalid International Airport.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen claimed responsibility for a new attack on the airport, saying a ballistic missile had caused damage. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh, along with another ballistic missile fired towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Akasa Air cancels its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi flights

Apart from this, the Akasa Air also cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi flights scheduled for October 8, citing the changing security situation in Riyadh. The airline stated that passengers can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Moreover, IndiGo also made changes to its Riyadh operations amid the evolving security situation in Saudi. The airline said flight 6E 93 operating from Hyderabad to Riyadh was diverted to Dammam, while the Delhi-Riyadh service was cancelled for Thursday. The airline also cancelled its Delhi-Riyadh, Mumbai-Riyadh and Hyderabad-Riyadh flights scheduled for Friday, October 9.

Several explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh

The development comes as several explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh on Thursday, including a large blast at the city's international airport, a witness told The Associated Press, a day after the kingdom said an attack on the airport killed one person and wounded others.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the new attack on King Khalid International Airport and said the ballistic missile caused damage but giving no evidence. The Saudis had no immediate comment about the claim.

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said they intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, along with a ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait, in the southwest near the Yemen border.

Moreover, the Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days. Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines "for the last time" about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theatre for its military operations.

India condemns attacks targeting airports in Saudi

Meanwhile, India on Thursday condemned the attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the past few days, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable.”

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.” “The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the MEA said.

Apart from this, India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the MEA said.

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Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport as flights halted amid rising tension